India embracing the rise of Additive Manufacturing

Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) inaugurated the first National Additive Manufacturing Symposium (NAMS) – 2024, today, being organized at New Delhi to provide an overview of the Additive Manufacturing (AM) ecosystem in India. The event featured release of Additive Manufacturing Landscape Report and unveiled indigenously developed additive manufacturing machine.

In his speech, Secretary stressed that there are many sectors, where AM could embrace to facilitate advanced level of manufacturing efficiency and capture new market. Efforts should be made to connect National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Hyderabad with various other organisations engaged in this emerging technology to develop machines, materials, software or products to develop a robust network to facilitate the industry more effectively so as to cultivate maximum benefit, besides, realization the maximum AM business opportunities for the country.

The National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing (NSAM), released in 2022, embodies a comprehensive vision aimed at harnessing the full potential of this transformative technology to drive industrial growth, innovation, and inclusive development. So far, seven centers, dedicated to deployment and development of AM technologies, are serving as vibrant hubs by actively involving diverse stakeholders to invigorate AM ecosystem, while spearheading the advancement of pioneering technologies in manufacturing like, optical chip packaging, optical computing chips, electronics components, medical devices, food 3D printing & renewal energy products, etc.

The NAMS-2024 has seen participation from diverse stakeholders, e.g. industry, academia and government. The participants included, Industry associations, such as, Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), Additive Manufacturing Society of India (AMSI), AM Chronicle and 3D GRAPHY LLP; besides, Central ministries, e.g., Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Defense Production; as also, State Governments (Government of Telangana). The participants from the National and international companies such as STPL3D, Divide By Zero Technologies, EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, NIKON SLM Solutions, General Electric and Philips Additive also took part in the symposiums. Extensive panel discussions to provide comprehensive overview of the Additive Manufacturing (AM) ecosystem in India were held amongst diverse stakeholders e.g. industry, academia, and government.