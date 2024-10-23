Paradip Port Authority Activates Emergency Protocols Ahead of Cyclone ‘DANA’ to Ensure Safety

As Cyclone “DANA” draws near, anticipated to affect Paradip Port on October 24th and 25th, 2024, the Paradip Port Authority has initiated a series of precautionary measures to ensure safety and minimize potential disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings about the cyclone, prompting swift action from port authorities to protect both assets and personnel.

In preparation for the severe weather conditions expected with Cyclone “DANA,” the Paradip Port Authority has focused on accelerating all ongoing operations. Directives have been issued to expedite cargo transportation and complete all loading activities from the ships berthed at the port. The priority is to ensure that these processes are wrapped up ahead of the cyclone’s arrival, thereby reducing any risk of damage to cargo and equipment. Additionally, ships currently docked at the port have been directed to move and anchor at designated safe locations at sea to avoid potential accidents or damage caused by turbulent waters.

The safety and welfare of the port’s workforce and surrounding communities are most important during this time of crisis. Paradip Port Authority has arranged several critical facilities to aid in this effort. Among these, an adequate supply of essential items, including medicines, drinking water, and food, has been stocked to address any emergency needs that may arise during and after the cyclone’s impact. These provisions ensure that the immediate needs of those affected can be met swiftly, without delay.

Moreover, the Paradip Port Authority has set up buses for the evacuation of people from areas that may be most vulnerable to the cyclone’s effects. These buses will facilitate the timely and efficient relocation of individuals to safer locations, minimizing risks to life and ensuring that everyone is moved out of harm’s way before the cyclone’s landfall.

To manage any potential damage caused by strong winds and heavy rains, the port has also prepared equipment such as power saws for rapid tree cutting and debris removal. This will enable the quick clearance of roads and pathways, allowing for the continued movement of emergency services and aid distribution during the aftermath of the cyclone.

Additionally, multiple cyclone shelters have been prepared to serve as temporary for those displaced by the storm. These shelters are equipped to accommodate affected individuals and provide a safe environment until it is deemed secure for them to return to their homes.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders at Paradip Port.