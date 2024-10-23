PM Modi Calls for Unified Global Efforts to Combat Terrorism at BRICS Summit

At the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for unified efforts to combat terrorism and its financing, urging against double standards on the issue. He highlighted the importance of preventing youth radicalization and called for progress on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the UN.

Modi also expressed India’s readiness to welcome new BRICS partner countries, stressing that decisions should be unanimous and respect the views of founding members. He advocated for timely reforms in global institutions like the UN Security Council, Multilateral Development Banks, and WTO, emphasizing that BRICS should aim for reform, not replacement, of these bodies.