Bhupender Yadav Praises Prime Minister’s World Environment Day Initiative to Boost Green Economy and Sustainable Lifestyles Amid Climate Change Challenges

Taking forward the saplings plantation campaign by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2024, and to make the tree plantation campaign a mass movement, a tree plantation drive was organised today in Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary, New Delhi. The event was organised jointly by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav in the presence of Shri Kirtivardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor, Delhi was also present during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Bhupender Yadav said that the initiative launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister in Buddha Garden, New Delhi on World Environment Day would help in achieving the green cover targets to achieve green economy and to adopt sustainable lifestyle for combating the challenges of climate change. He pointed out that there is a need to maintain a balance between scientific progress and nature. Shri Yadav highlighted the importance of deep ecological sense which calls for deep organic relations between nature and its people. He also referred to the environment friendly lifestyle as mentioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in Glasgow Conference where he announced the need to adopt LiFE or Lifestyle for Environment as an important step towards combating climate change collectively.

Shri Yadav elaborated that during the multilateral meetings with other countries, Hon’ble Prime Minister has provided leadership in adopting environment friendly lifestyle, reducing carbon emission and use of renewable energy through Mission Life, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Big Cat Alliance and such other initiatives. India fulfilled its commitment to reduce intensity of carbon emissions ahead of 9 years of targeted timeline as per Paris Agreement.

The Union Minister said that many important necessities like food, cooking oil, medicines, cosmetics, energy, etc. come from nature only and, therefore, it is our duty to protect nature and to achieve green targets and to increase biological diversity.

Shri Yadav said that the Ministry is working on various schemes/programmes like Cheetah relocation, Project Tiger, Project Elephant, Project Lion, Big Cat Alliance and MISHTI, etc. for biodiversity conservation all of which are Climate Action Programme. It is our duty that the nature we inherited from our past generation is required to be carried forward to our next generation for their peaceful survival.

Shri Yadav emphasised that area be demarcated in Nagar Vans for plantations to be taken up by involving socio-cultural organisations, Self Help Groups, Corporates, Schools, Colleges, Universities, etc. He directed all PCCFs/ DFOs to identify native species area-wise so that seeds of indigenous plants can be distributed in a comprehensive manner across the various States/UTs.

Shri Yadav said that the nation should save the biological diversity as life is connected to nature. Plants of native species need to be planted to provide food to birds and herbivorous animals. He explained the importance of planting a tree in the name of mother and to make it a mass movement. Environment sense is the need of the hour. He appreciated the officials who brought their children with them for tree plantation drive to encourage them to take care of nature. He urged everyone to join the initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’, which was initiated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, to make it a Jan Andolan. Shri Yadav pointed out that International Solar Alliance is now being led by India having its office at Gurugram, Haryana. On 22nd July on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, all including the peoples’ representatives should take initiative to plant trees. Recently, in the G-7 Summit held in Italy, Hon’ble Prime Minister mentioned the “एक पेड़ म ाँ के न म” campaign and many countries have praised it. Shri Yadav said that Viksit Bharat also includes Viksit Paryavaran.

The Union Minister administered a pledge to the participants to plant at least one tree as a token of love and honour of their Mother and Mother Earth and also take it forward nationally and globally.

The Union MoS Shri Kirtivardhan Singh said that the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiated under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister is an important contribution towards environment conservation. He said that planting trees is a sacred activity and planting trees in the name of mother is a unique effort. He appreciated the participants who assembled on the occasion ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ to pay respect to mother earth through a noble work of planting saplings which is a big step to protect the mother nature for future generations. While citing the quote of Matsya Purana, he said that one tree is equal to 10 children. He emphasised that the Hon’ble PM had given the mantra of Mission Life to the whole World and its positive effect is visible.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the initiative launched by Hon’ble PM shows his commitment towards nature and mother. He also ordered to plant trees that give fruits in ridge. He said that over the past 2 years DDA has planted more than 2 lakhs trees with the survival rate of 90 percent. He said that one has to take responsibility of planting a tree and to nurture it till it grows in full. He pointed out that there is a need to arrange food for wildlife so that the conflict between human and animals could be lessened. He called upon the citizens of Delhi and all citizens of the country to plant at least one tree at any suitable place to enhance the green cover in Delhi and the country.

Shri Bhupender Yadav also unveiled Plaque of “Matri Van” at Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary, Delhi where the plantation was done under the campaign “एक पड़े म ाँ के न म” in the honour of our Mothers and Mother Nature.

The massive sapling plantation drive was initiated by children and their mothers. The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Lt. Governor, Delhi, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Director General, Forest also planted saplings. Officials and staff from Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Forest officials of NCT of Delhi participated in the event. 1000 saplings of indigenous species of ridge were planted in an area of around 1 hectare which was degraded land in Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary, Delhi. The main species planted included Sita Ashok, Peepal, Neem, Jamun, Moulshree. The Union Minister advised to ensure the survival of all the saplings planted during the campaign. All the trees are geo tagged and the average height is 6ft.

The tree plantation campaign ended as a great success. The event helped to bring awareness about the green cover around us. It also helped in strengthening the bond between plants and humans.