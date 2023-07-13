“You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration”, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani as Jyothi Yarraji scripts History

As you all may be aware that Reliance Foundation’s Jyothi Yarraji today scripted history in style at the Asian Athletics Championships by becoming the 1st Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles event at the continental championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Congratulating her on the achievement, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “Heartiest congratulations to our Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji on becoming the first Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships today. You have shown the power of grit and determination coupled with an extremely high degree of skill and finesse. You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes and young girls who dream of making it big in sports. We, at Reliance Foundation, are immensely proud of Jyothi’s achievement and reiterate our commitment to enthuse our youth to take up sports and follow their passion. Here’s wishing our Indian contingent and our Reliance Foundation athletes at the games more success and more record-breaking events. May you continue to aspire and inspire!”

Speaking after the final, Jyothi Yarraji said she was pleased to qualify for the World Championships. “I am happy with the consistency I have been showing in my races recently. I was expecting competition from the Japanese sprinters, but did not go in thinking much about medals, rather my focus was on running a good time. Being consistent with clocking sub-13s timings, I am confident now about achieving my goals of consistently clocking sub 12.9, 12.8 and 12.7s timings in the near future.”