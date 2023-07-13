NALCO begins commercial sale of mechanized sow ingots

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to further strengthen its product portfolio Navaratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), has started the commercial sale of mechanized sow ingots in the domestic market after successfully completing a series of trials in the past.

The 1st consignment of mechanized sows was formally flagged off by Shri Amiya Kumar Swain, Executive Director(S&P) in the presence of senior officials at NALCO’s Smelter Plant at Angul.

Worth mentioning that the mechanized sows are free from dross and have larger surface area with a better surface finish, thereby ensuring consistent quality in products manufactured by the secondary industries which are mostly in MSME sector. The product is available in 650 kg +/- 50 kg and will certainly be pivotal in meeting customer requirements in both Domestic as well as International Markets.