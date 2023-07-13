Dalmia Bharat Promotes Environment Conservation through ‘Van Mahotsav’ celebrations in Odisha

New Delhi: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (DBL), a leading cement manufacturer in India reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship with its recent participation in the annual Van Mahotsav tree-planting festival in Odisha. Van Mahotsav or ’Forest festival’, is an annual one-week tree-planting festival in India which is celebrated in the first week of July. As part of the initiative, DBL undertook extensive tree planting drives, planting over 3200 saplings in the communities around its Rajgangpur and Cuttack cement facilities, raising awareness about environmental conservation and building a sustainable planet.

Speaking about this initiative Shri Chetan Shrivastav Executive Director DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur said, “At Dalmia Bharat, building a sustainable future for all is at the core of our operations. Over the course of FY23, DBL has planted a remarkable 20,000 trees in and around the Rajgangpur facility and the Lanjiberna mines areas. We are firmly committed to this cause and will continue to lead efforts towards environmental conservation and climate action. We are delighted to see the overwhelming support from our employees, local communities, and the various stakeholders involved. With collective effort, we can create a greener future for generations to come.”

DBL successfully planted 2,856 saplings in areas surrounding Rajgangpur cement facility, the colony, and the Dalmia Vidya Mandir school including a plantation event at Shramik Govt. High School, Bihabandh. In addition, Farmers of Kuapani, Bihabandh, Gyanpali and Damposh were distributed 231 Fruit bearing saplings (Mango,Lemon and Sapeta) for plantation. At the Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) Unit in Cuttack, 332 saplings were planted across six Govt. Schools around the plant area, Tangi Police Station, Community Health Centre Tangi and Kapilas cement facility. Additionally, around 1050 saplings were distributed to the executives, Workmen of KCMW facility and villagers of Bhagatpur in collaboration with forest department. Further, Organic Food was prepared by KCMW horticulture department and was served as Organic Lunch to the employees of the unit on the occasion of Van Mahotsav. The plantation drives were carried out in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Village Sarpanch, School Committee members, CRCC, Asha workers, Anganwadi Workers, and others. Saplings namely Mango, Pista, Krushnachuda, Baula, Radhachuda and Neem were used. The company plans to distribute 2,500 saplings in Nine Gram panchayats namely Byree, Paria, Garudagaon, Safa, Chhatia, Solar, Kanheipur, Tangi Kotasahi and Uchhpada in FY24.

Dalmia Bharat follows the business philosophy of ‘Clean & Green is Profitable and Sustainable’ paving the way for a sustainable future for people, planet and plant. Through the adoption of alternative solutions and technology, the company aims to transition from ‘Grey to Green’ and reduce its environmental impact. The company is committed to be carbon negative by 2040.