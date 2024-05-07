In the third phase of Lok Sabha election today, approximate voter turnout of 61.72 per cent was recorded till 8:30 PM. In this phase, 93 Lok Sabha seats of ten States and one Union Territory went to polls. Polling remained largely peaceful with voters from all walks of life participated enthusiastically despite the heat wave condition in several parts of the country.

Till 8:30 PM, 75.30 percent voting was recorded in Assam. While, voting percentage of 56.55 percent was witnessed in Bihar, 67.16 percent in Chhattisgarh, 65.23 percent in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Goa recorded 74.47 percent voting, Gujarat 56.88 percent, Karnataka 68.71 percent, Madhya Pradesh 63.36 percent, Maharashtra 55.21 percent, Uttar Pradesh 57.34 percent and West Bengal 73.93 percent.

According to the Election Commission, the voting took place on 25 seats of Gujarat, 14 seats of Karnataka, 11 seats of Maharashtra, 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and two each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

With the conclusion of the third phase, polling is now over in 20 States and UTs and 283 Parliamentary Constituencies for General Elections 2024. A total of 1331 candidates were inthe electoral fray in this Phase.