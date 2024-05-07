World Skill Center Hosts Graduation Ceremony for School of Services

Bhubaneswar : The third Graduation Ceremony of ‘School of Services’ at World Skill Center Bhubaneswar, was a gala affair. The ceremony on Tuesday witnessed successful students from Batch 2023-24 being awarded with certificates of completion.

The School of Services (SoS) at World Skill Center features modern industry-oriented courses in Beauty Wellness & Spa and Hair Fashion & Design. During the programme, top three trainees from each course were awarded medals and certificates.

From among the graduating candidates, Anjum Ara Parween was awarded the Gold, Susmita Nath bagged Silver and S Goutami Rao received the Bronze medal in Beauty, Wellness and Spa. Similarly, Amrita Biswal bagged Gold, CH Kirtaniya was awarded Silver while Banajyotshna Aich received the Bronze medals in Hair Fashion & Design. The Best Trainee award in School of Services was presented to Dambarudhar Barik.

“You are the bright future of the state capable of doing what you aspire, so set your goals & work hard to achieve them. I wish you all the best for future endeavours,” said Rashmita Panda, CEO Odisha Skill Development Authority. She graced the occasion as the chief guest, inspiring the graduating students with her words of encouragement.

Director DTE&T Reghu G addressed the students of School of Services & congratulated them. “It is really important to update yourself with the skills to stay competitive in the industry. I congratulate all the bright minds who are graduating today. You must now aim high to be the best in the industry.”

Principal T Thambyrajah delivered the welcome address while Dy Principal Dr Subhanga K Das proposed the vote of thanks.

Among others, Director School of Services Lim Lai Soon, Director School of Engineering Pitchian Anthonysamy and other faculty members joined the proceedings to encourage the outgoing candidates.