All arrangements in place for Phase-5 polling tomorrow

Spread: 49 Lok Sabha seats, 8.95 crore voters, over 94 thousand polling stations, 8 States/UTs



New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all geared up for the Phase-5 of the Lok Sabha polls that commences tomorrow. Polling is scheduled in 49 Parliament Constituencies across 8 States/UTs. Polling for 35 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously. Polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. The concerned CEOs/DEOs and State machineries have been advised to take adequate measures to manage hot weather conditions in areas, where it is forecast. Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.

The Commission has called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted, during the first four phases of ongoing General Elections.

8 States/UTs going for polls in phase-5 are – Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Cities like Mumbai, Thane, Lucknow aregoing to polls in this phase, which have in the past suffered from urban apathy in voting. Commission specially calls upon these city-dwellers to erase the stigma by turning out in higher numbers.

ECI has partnered with a host of prominent figures to appeal to and motivate voters to cast their vote, during the ongoing elections. So do not be surprised, say for instance if you receive a call from Cricket legend and ECI National Icon, Sachin Tendulkar, with an appeal to cast yourvote!

Remaining 3 phases of polls will continue till the 1st of June with counting of votes scheduled on 4th June. Polling for 23 States/UTs and 379 PCs was completed in a smooth and peaceful manner in the first four phases of the General Elections.

Phase 5 Facts:

Polling for Phase-5 of the General Elections 2024 will be held on 20th of May, 2024 for 49 Parliamentary Constituencies (General-39; ST-03; SC-07) in 8 States/ UTs. Voting begins at 7AM and ends at 6 PM (Closure of Poll timings may differ PC wise). 35 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha (General-21; ST-08; SC-06;) will also go to polls for seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. Around 9.47 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 8.95 crore voters across 94,732 polling stations Over 8.95 crore voters include 4.69 crore Male; 4.26 crore Female and 5409 Third gender electors. There are over 7.81 lakh registered 85+ years old, 24,792 voters above 100 years and 7.03 lakh PwD voters for Phase 5 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. The optional Home Voting facility is already receiving tremendous appreciation and response. 17 Special trains and 508 Helicopter sorties ferried polling and security personnel. 153 Observers (55 General Observers, 30 Police Observers, 68 Expenditure Observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states. A total of 2000 Flying Squads, 2105 Static Surveillance Teams, 881 Video Surveillance Teams and 502 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly. A total of 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes. Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease. Voter Information Slips have been distributed to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and also as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote. Voters can check their polling station details, and poll date through this linkhttps://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ The Commission has also provided 12 alternative documents other than Voter id card (EPIC) for identity verification at polling stations. If a voter is registered in the electoral roll, voting can be done by showing any of these documents. Link to ECI order for alternative identification documents:

