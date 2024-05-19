Keonjhar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik holds election campaign in Keonjhar Constituency, he says “Thank you for coming in large numbers. I want to ask you, are schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Mission Shakti, Mamata Scheme, Laxmi Bus, 5T School, NUA O Scholarship and Kalia Yojana good enough? I want to ask you is Naveen Patnaik good? Is the conch symbol good? There will be no electricity bills from July. BJD govt will provide free electricity. Are you all happy? Opposition leaders are lying & shedding crocodiles’ tears…”