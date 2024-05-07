Vladimir Putin Sworn In For New Six-Year Term As Russia’s President

Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year term as Russia’s President today at a ceremony inside the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

Already in office for nearly a quarter-century and the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin, Putin’s new term doesn’t expire until 2030, when he will be constitutionally eligible to run again.

Putin in March this year had won a landslide victory in a tightly controlled election. Since succeeding President Boris Yeltsin in the waning hours of 1999, Putin has transformed Russia from a country emerging from economic collapse to a major player in the global stage.