200 Healthcare Start-ups from across India Flock to IIHMR University for Growth

National; 7th May 2024: IIHMR University’s healthcare-focused IIHMR Start-ups, a prominent unit of IIHMR Foundation rooted in Jaipur, Rajasthan has recently launched Saamarthya 2.O, “An Exclusive Growth Incubation Program” to support start-ups in the post-MVP or revenue-generating phase to accelerate their growth trajectory.

The 2nd edition recognised 15 highly innovative start-ups marking approximately 114% surge in comparison to Saamarthya Chapter 1. The selected start-ups will benefit from the financial aid of up to 15 lakhs being provided to them after completion of the incubation program. comprehensive incubation support provided by IIHMR Start-ups including guidance on gaining traction, enhancing healthcare and business knowledge, client connect, fundraising, and accessing the supportive network of IIHMR which the organization has gained over 40 years of its existence.

Remarkably, over 200 aspiring start-ups from across India applied for incubation support. The program attracted a diverse range of applications, including ventures focusing on tech-led innovations in healthcare, SaaS-based solutions for healthcare, AR/VR applications in healthcare, Fintech solutions in healthcare, wearables for mental health and various other domains.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, emphasizing the program’s significance in stimulating the next generation of healthcare pioneers shared, “We are thrilled to launch Saamarthya 2.0 and empower these visionary change-makers who are reshaping the healthcare sector. Amidst the dynamic environment, supporting such inventive start-ups will empower the nation to tackle critical gaps within the healthcare sector. IIHMR Start-ups has aided 53 new ventures up-till now, reflecting IIHMR University’s steady commitment to fostering innovation in the healthcare ecosystem and building stronger grounds for all.”

The start-ups presented a wide array of impactful solutions, from affordable diagnostic services for remote regions of India to cutting-edge AR/VR technology for eye treatments and advanced AI-driven diagnostics in cardiology, there are also notable advancements in devices catering to smart pregnancy care and detecting ear-related problems in children. Hence, following a meticulous selection process, the most promising start-ups were shortlisted to participate in the final pitching round.

During the final pitching round, which spanned four days, a distinguished jury panel rigorously evaluated the start-ups. The calibre and diversity of the participating start-ups were truly exceptional, showcasing innovative solutions to critical healthcare challenges.

Mr. Puneet Datta, CEO, IIHMR Start-ups, expressing excitement in supporting these visionary entrepreneurs said, “IIHMR Foundation’s initiative of supporting these budding transformers through IIHMR Start-ups aligns with the university’s mission of driving impactful positive changes in the healthcare segment. I would like to express my gratitude towards Dr. PR Sodani and the entire staff at IIHMR University for their determined efforts.”