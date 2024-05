CBSE announces the class 12 board results for 2024, with a pass rate of 87.98%. Girls continue to surpass boys, with a pass percentage of approximately 91%. Results are accessible on official websites like results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, UMANG app, Digilocker app, Pariksha Sangam portal, and via SMS service.