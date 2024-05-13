TPSODL Inks MoU with ITI Boudh

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government ITI (Industrial Training Institute), Boudh. This aims to connect academic and industry learning for ITI students, improving their abilities and making them industry-ready.

The signing ceremony, held at the premises of Government ITI Boudh, saw the presence of Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, and Er. Abinash Mishra, Principal of Govt. ITI Boudh. Mr. Garg expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This MoU signifies our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that students are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in the workplace.”

Under the MoU, emphasis will be placed on delivering industry-specific training while upholding stringent safety standards. ITI students will gain access to state-of-the-art training facilities, enabling them to undergo hands-on experiences reflective of real-world scenarios, alongside classroom and practical learning opportunities.

This is the fifth such MoU signed by TPSODL and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). Till now, TPSODL has collaborated with Berhampur, Hinjilicut, Rayagada, and Jeyopre ITIs.