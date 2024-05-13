BJD Govt failed Odisha in the last 25 years- be it in terms of per capita income, drinking water, education, healthcare facilities or safety & security of women says Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Ruling BJD has failed Odisha in the last 25 years- be it in terms of per capita income, drinking water, education, healthcare facilities or safety & security of women. It’s time for a change in governance in Odisha, says BJP Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Yes, we are Raj Mistris (masons). While the big Raj Mistri is sitting in Delhi to shape the future of the country we are here to shape the future of Odisha under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, I congratulate them (BJD) for calling me a Raj Mistri,” says Union Minister & BJP Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on BJD’s ‘Raj Mistri’ comment on him .

“We never oppose development works around the Shree Jagannath temple, Puri but we have opposed the process adopted by the State Government in the name of development. Why centuries-old mutts and temples were demolished?,” senior BJP leader and party Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi.

Rs 4,200 crore has been spent by Odisha Govt for the Jagannath Parikrama Project. A south Indian firm was entrusted by the Odisha Govt to make the plans. We urge the people to check the credentials of the firm; the architectural firm had no prior expertise says senior BJP leader and party Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi.

The Tamil Nadu Generation Distribution Corporation is buying power at 2.52 paisa per unit from #Odisha while the consumers of the state are being charged 2.82 paisa per unit. Why is Odisha providing power to Tamil Nadu at lower rates while charging its own consumers more? What’s the reason behind such favour,” asks BJP #Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi. “They (BJD) have lost self-confidence. They are making statements against the Prime Minister out of desperation. They are not admitting the fact that they are loosing,” says BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal . “All the four Lok Sabha seats being voted today in the Sate going in favour of BJP. Similarly, most of the Assembly seats being voted today are going in BJP’s way. The entire election phases in Odisha will go in favour of BJP. I have faith in the people,” says BJP Odisha unit chief Manmohan Samal.