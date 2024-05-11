2- Day National Workshop on Sustainable Environment at IIIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: IIIT Bhubaneswar hosted a 2-day National Workshop on ‘Remotely Sensed Data Analysis for Sustainable Environment’ on 10th and 11th May 2024. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with IEEE GRSS Kolkata Chapter and held at IIIT Bhubaneswar. The inaugural address was delivered by Prof. Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubaneswar) who conveyed the contemporary relevance of the theme of the workshop. Chief Guests included Dr. Debadatta Swain (Associate Professor, IIT Bhubaneswar) who delivered an enlightening seminar on ‘Remote Sensing Theory’ and Dr. Rakesh Ranjan Thakur (Head, RS & GIS Divison, OSDMA) who provided a hands-on training session on tools and techniques for disaster management. The workshop witnessed the presence of over 25 participants including students, researchers, and faculty members from different parts of the country.

Other academicians and experts on the first day included Dr. Deepak Mishra (Professor, Indian Institute of Space, Science and Technology, Kerela) and Dr. Saurabh Das (SIGMA Research Lab, IIT Indore).

The second day also began on an engaging note with insightful lectures and discussions on various topics associated with remote sensing, climate informatics, atmospheric analysis and disaster prediction and management. Subjects experts included Dr Anup Das (Scientist, ISRO) who presented ongoing fruitful research work on the topic of ‘Earth Observation’ and Dr Umesh Pati (Associate Professor, NIT Rourkela) who discussed the deep learning and change detection framework in the field of remote sensing. The closing ceremony included feedback from and felicitation of participants and the participants. Dr Lipika Das (Assistant Professor) anchored the inaugural and valedictory sessions and Dr Deepak Rout (Convener, IIIT Bhubaneswar) delivered the vote of thanks. The workshop successfully concluded with discussions on these topics amongst students, researchers and faculties over multiple avenues of collaboration. The workshop provided a continued engagement amongst experts about the possibilities for a sustainable and resilient environment.