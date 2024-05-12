Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, ” Nothing will happen on 10th June. BJP will not be able to win in Odisha even in the next 10 years. With the blessing from Lord Jagannath and love of the people of Odisha, BJD will form the govt in Odisha for 6th time”.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik responds to PM Narendra Modi; says, “What I remember or not, the people of Odisha know it well over the last 24 years, but the Honourable PM, how much you have remembered Odisha? Despite the classical language tag, you forgot about Odia language; I sent proposal twice for classical tag for Odissi music, but you rejected my proposal on both occasions; you forgot about Biju Patnaik while conferring Bharat Ratna; you assured to double the MSP for farmers and forgot; do you remember the promises made in 2014 & 2019?”