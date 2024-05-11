KLF Corner Unveils the Legacy of ‘Nandini Satpathy: The Iron Lady of Orissa’ at Oxford Bookstore Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Today, Oxford Bookstore Bhubaneswar was abuzz with literary enthusiasts and admirers alike as it hosted the much-anticipated book launch and discussion on “Nandini Satpathy: The Iron Lady of Orissa” penned by acclaimed author Pallavi Rebbapragada. The event, organized by the Kalinga Literary Festival’s monthly community literary event, KLF Corner, marked a poignant tribute to the indomitable spirit and legacy of Odisha’s first lady Chief Minister, Smt. Nandini Satpathy. The discussion was moderated by Educationist and VC of DN Wisdom Tree Global School Panchami Manoo Ukil.

“Nandini Satpathy embodies a strong definition of feminism, navigating a life of contrasts as a political figure seeking support from the masses while challenging patriarchal norms. Her journey reflects the complexities of advocating for ideologies like communism and feminism, which often invite collective suspicion. Despite experiencing the highs and lows of power, from close proximity to the Prime Minister to contesting MLA elections, she maintained an impressive record of never losing an election,” said Pallavi.

Pallavi said further, “Nandini’s political journey mirrored the turbulence of her friendship with Indira Gandhi. United by fate and bound by a deep sense of affection and loyalty, they formed a steadfast duo amidst the storms of politics. However, dynamics of relationships change from time to time.”

“Nandini Satpathy’s indomitable spirit and dedication to championing social justice and political reform make her an enduring inspiration for the younger generation, demonstrating the power of perseverance, principled leadership, and fearlessness in the pursuit of positive change. I believe she is the perfect example for GenZ. And this generation must know about her.”

Eminent personalities, including Tathagata Satpathy, and numerous others, graced the occasion with their presence, lending an aura of reverence and intellectual fervor to the proceedings. The insightful discussion delved deep into the life, achievements, and enduring impact of the formidable leader, shedding light on her unparalleled contributions to the socio-political landscape of Odisha and beyond.

Shri Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder and director of Kalinga Literary Festival, expressed heartfelt sentiments on the occasion, stating, “The launching of ‘Nandini Satpathy: The Iron Lady of Orissa’ is a humble tribute to our first lady Chief Minister of Odisha, Smt. Nandini Satpathy. Her dedication to Odisha is unmatchable, and through this book, we aim to immortalize her remarkable journey and unwavering commitment to public service.”

“Nandini Satpathy: The Iron Lady of Orissa” promises to be a compelling narrative that not only celebrates the life of a visionary leader but also serves as a poignant reminder of the power of perseverance, integrity, and leadership in shaping the destiny of a nation.

The event was executed and managed by Ms. Debamitra Mishra (Coordinator, Kalinga Literary Festival), Mr. Ved Prakash Nayak (Coordinator, Kalinga Literary Festival), Mr. Jagadish Behera (Manager, Oxford Bookstore Bhubaneswar).

Erased from history’s annals, Nandini Satpathy, Odisha’s inaugural female Chief Minister, dubbed the Iron Lady of Orissa, emerged from a lineage of activists and intellectuals. During the 1940s, she, a diminutive figure in a starched cotton saree, faced imprisonment for dismantling the Union Jack from Ravenshaw College’s apex. Thus commenced her formidable journey.

Ascending swiftly, she entered the esteemed halls of the Rajya Sabha at a tender age of 31, later serving as the I&B minister under Indira Gandhi. Despite her closeness to the PM, her dissent during the Emergency led to her political downfall. As Chief Minister, she enacted progressive reforms but faced backlash, ultimately fading into political obscurity amidst personal tragedy.

About KLF Corner

Kalinga Literary Festival is organising #KLFcorner every month at Oxford Bookstore, Bhubaneswar.

KLF Corner is a conmmunity engagement initiative to take literature out of the books, newspapers and festivals to dedicated 1-2 hour one-to-one sessions with leading thinkers, poets, performers, musicians, singers, writers, novelists and leading publishing houses all across the world. These sessions Would start as once a month event at a popular book house, publisher’s space, academic seminar halls at universities, institutions and schools. The youth icons and the legends will engage in a conversation and Q&A on a particular topic, issue or theme, a bookor a trend. Designed for young college going students and book lovers and for the individuals with a literary inclination. Some sessions may be master-classes in writing poetry, short story, novel and script as well. Special sessions can be designed as per the request/demand of the host as well.