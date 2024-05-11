Countdown has already started for the exit of BJD Government in Odisha says PM Narendra Modi at Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Bolangir

Bolangir: Countdown has already started for the exit of BJD Government in Odisha. The entire Odisha is saying in one voice that a double-engine Government will be formed for the first time in the State says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Bolangir.

Odisha’s rich culture and tradition is in danger now. Odia asmita (pride) can’t be mortgaged. BJP will help the State get out of these problems, says PM Modi in Bolangir while reiterating that June 4 is the expiry date of ruling BJD in Odisha.

During the G20 event in Delhi, I took Odisha's pride to Bharat Mandapam. The global leaders stood in front of the Wheel of Konark Sun Temple and got their pictures clicked. Today, many leaders have a picture of the Konark Wheel in their homes. To honour the Paika Rebellion, the BJP govt released a postal coin