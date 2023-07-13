Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out the 5 millionth Access 125 from its Gurugram plant

Bengaluru : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved a significant production milestone as the company rolled out 5 millionth Access 125 from its Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana.

Access 125 was the first scooter in the 125 cc segment at the time of its launch in 2007. Today, Suzuki Access 125 has come a long way in proving its supremacy in the Indian market and achieving a significant market share in the country. This family scooter with its attractive looks and a peppy engine has won the heart of many and has been on a healthy growth trajectory. The company has also been quick in upgrading the Access 125 almost every year to perfectly match it with the latent expectations of the customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “This is a major milestone for all of us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. It reflects our commitment and customers’ confidence in our Access 125 in the domestic as well as overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude towards our valued customers, dealer partners, associates, and all our colleagues for supporting us achieve this remarkable feat. Today’s Access 125 is fully equipped with convenient features developed keeping the Indian customers in mind.”