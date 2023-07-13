As many as 181 new officers different departments today joined Odisha government

Bhubaneswar: As many as 181 new officers different departments today joined the state government. 104 Teacher Educators in School & Mass Education Dept, 62 Assistant Director Law in the Home Dept & 15 Asst Director Statistics in the Planning & Convergence Dept.

An orientation programme was organized for the new recruits at the convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan. Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble CM Sri Naveen Patnaik asked the new officers to make efforts to see Odisha transformed faster.

The CM said that all of us have a common objective to see Odisha transform in the fastest time possible. All of us need to serve Odisha with a kind of passion that no one has seen ever.