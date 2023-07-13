Gera Developments announces Superstar ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ as Brand Ambassador

Pune: Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium residential & commercial projects, has signed legendary actor and global Bollywood superstar ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ as the Brand Ambassador and the face of the brand. With the announcement, Gera Developments becomes the first Pune-based company to rope in the most iconic celebrity and nation’s pride, Amitabh Bachchan.

Aligned with the philosophy ‘Let’s Outdo’, Gera Developments continues to strive to strengthen its focus on customer centricity by offering novel infrastructural ideas and theme-based projects as well as digitally transformed processes to create a long-term customer connect. With the star actor’s ability to constantly outdo himself and defy age, Amitabh Bachchan has not only reinvented himself to stay relevant but has also created a personal bond and an emotional appeal with one and all which is in sync with the Gera brand ethos.

Mr. Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said, “We are delighted to have legendary Bollywood actor Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as the face of Gera Developments. Mr. Bachchan is the ultimate Outdoer and he embodies the Gera brand mantra to Outdo. With a long and exemplary career, he has reinvented himself year after year and continues to be one of the most respected film personalities. This was important for us at Gera as stability and trust are our key brand attributes. We saw an immediate resonance with brand Gera especially our trend setting ChildCentric® Homes. The resilience of brand Bachchan cuts across not just the general audience but even the elite.”

Speaking on his alliance with Gera Developments, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, said, “I look forward to my endorsement association with Gera Developments. I specially liked their innovative concept and focus on Child Centric Homes. They have been in the real estate development business for over 50 years, which is a commendable achievement.”

Rohit Gera further added that, “As we embark on a new growth path, we believe having a brand ambassador for our brand Gera will help get our message to a wider audience and this will, in turn, aid our growth story. Our guiding belief of keeping our customers first in mind will always motivate us to Outdo. Our unwavering focus on innovating and improving real estate to meet shifting lifestyle dynamics while upholding the premium living experience will enable us to deliver unique experiences surpassing our customers’ expectations. It is an opportune time to launch our iconic brand ambassador while we continue to work with an impressive roster of celebrity ambassadors for ChildCentric® Homes. Home buying is an extremely emotional decision, one that is made with hopes, dreams and aspirations. We welcome Mr. Bachchan and are optimistic that this association will further reinforce our business position and help us strike the right emotional chord with our valuable customers.”

Gera Developments’ signing with Amitabh Bachchan as its Brand Ambassador will shortly witness the launch of a media campaign. Gera also plans a slew of activities to connect with existing and potential homebuyers better, especially those seeking residence in a thoughtfully designed project like Gera’s ChildCentric® Homes that suits the needs of children and parents alike.

The announcement of introducing actor Amitabh Bachchan as its Brand Ambassador comes at a time when Gera has put in place a strong development pipeline and will have 5.5 million sq. ft. of saleable area under development in Pune.

As trailblazers of a new category of living spaces, ChildCentric® Homes projects have so far garnered exceptional response and there are plans to expand this portfolio by venturing into new markets. Built with the vision of helping children soar and designed to meet the needs of young home buyers, this multifaceted project gives working parents with young children the opportunity to live in a nuclear format and equip themselves with resources that help upgrade their lifestyle. This never-before-seen housing solution provides an array of amenities, including hobby classes, recreational zones, multiple parks, sports academies, dance and music institutes, among others. All in all, this concept-based project provides residents with premium homes and modern infrastructure facilitating safety, fun, convenience, and development among children.