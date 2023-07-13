Minister Anurag Singh Thakur unveils trophy for Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur unveiled the coveted trophy for Hero Asian Champions Trophy, Chennai 2023at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi today. Union Minister also launched ‘Pass the Ball Trophy Tour’ campaign on the occasion.



Hero Asian Champions Trophy, Chennai 2023 will begin from August 3rd, 2023 where India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China will vie for the Title.



On the occasion Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said the trophy tour is important because it creates excitement, it creates awareness, it invites young players to see the trophy and one day dream to be a part of team India. He also said that India will create history by winning the Asian Champions trophy for the fourth time.



He added that Chennai will prove to be a very good host and our government believes in Co-operative federalism and competitive federalism, which is applicable in Sports as well.The cooperation will make the event a huge success and players from all the countries will go with good memories from India. He said that, the best team should win and the best performance should come out in this championship. He also wished very best to Hockey India and all those stake holders who are involved in the organization in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



The event was also attended by , Hockey India President, Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India Treasurer and President Hockey Unit and officials from Tamil Nadu (Host State).



Indian hockey olympians and players including Harbinder Singh, Ashok Diwan, Zafar Iqbal, Romeo James, MP Singh, HPS Chimani, and Vineet Kumar were also present on the occasion..



Post the event, the trophy will travel across multiple cities in India including Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bangalore, Trivandrum and host city Chennai, before visiting districts throughout the state of Tamil Nadu. The ‘Pass the Ball Trophy Tour’ campaign aims to create an electrifying atmosphere to build anticipation among hockey fans and drive support for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team.



The Asian Champions Trophy, which is produced by acclaimed trophy designer Sanjay Sharma, is handcrafted with care from a harmonious combination of brass, aluminium, and copper that has been elegantly plated with nickel and gold. Each crystal adorning the crown, as well as its exquisite design, was custom-made for the prestigious trophy, adding a one-of-a-kind touch to its grandeur.



The tournament will be held from 3rd August to 12 August 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China competing for the title, and will be telecast live on Star Sports, Disney +Hotstar. It will also be live streamed on watch hockey for viewing outside of India. Media can apply for accreditation at https://accred.media.dnanetworks.in/Asian-Champions-Trophy/act/app.



