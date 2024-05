The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from May 4 to 8, 2024. During her visit, the President will stay at the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, Shimla.

On May 6, the President will grace the 7th convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala.

On May 7, the President will witness a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Shimla. Later, she will attend a dinner hosted by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan, Shimla.