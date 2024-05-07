KIIT-DU & KPIT Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership with Launch of Co-Branded M.Tech Programme

Bhubaneswar : KIIT-DU and KPIT Technologies Ltd., a global leader in automotive software, have announced the signing of an MoU that will foster a ground-breaking partnership in the mobility sector. This collaboration marks the launch of a new co-branded M.Tech programme focused on Automotive Electronics & Software, aimed at preparing the next generation of technology experts.

The partnership combines KPIT’s industry-leading capabilities in automotive technology with KIIT’s advanced educational framework. This initiative not only aims to enhance the quality of the talent pool but also ensures that graduates are immediately employable and capable of contributing to innovative research and advancements in the field.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta expressed his delight about the collaboration, stating, “We have a strong intellectual capital and talent base to partner with industry in bridging the talent gap and nurturing future-ready digital professionals.”

Echoing the sentiment, Co-founder, CEO, and MD of KPIT Technologies Ltd Kishor Patil highlighted the uniqueness of the partnership. “The tie-up with KIIT-DU is novel and unique of its kind for KPIT in India. We are focused on developing the next generation of automotive technology professionals and are excited to impart training among the KIIT-DU students.”

Vice Chancellor of KIIT-DU Prof. Saranjit Singh also remarked on the significance of the industry-academia collaboration. “The Automotive Industry and Software Technology is changing the face of the world. There is a fast-growing demand for a market-ready workforce, and industry and academia must work closely together to develop quality tech talents,” he said.