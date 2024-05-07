Kathmandu: Families of Nepali citizens serving in the Russian Army appealed to the Prime Minister for urgent measures to rescue and bring back their loved ones. PM assures talks are being held with the Russian govt and all efforts are being made for early repatriation.
Families of Nepali citizens serving in the Russian Army appealed to the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Daha for urgent measures to rescue and bring back their loved ones
Prev Post
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Odisha on May 9