Work by setting a time limit for the abolition of ineffective laws and simplification of Acts, rules and policies – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a time-limit should be fixed for abolishing the ineffective laws and simplification of Acts, rules and policies. Develop a system in the state for regular review of the works of Public Prosecution Officers. To empower the Directorate of Public Prosecution, necessary infrastructural reforms including cadre creation should be ensured within the time-limit. CM Shri Chouhan was reviewing the Department of Law and Legislative Affairs in Mantralaya. Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and other departmental officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for the ease of conducting the works of courts, arrangements should be made for holding annual level meetings with the Chief Justice of the High Court, Advocate General etc regarding court buildings in districts, judges’ residential houses, bar rooms, posts of judges and availability of supporting staff.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that software should be developed for monitoring the cases against the state government. It is also necessary to set a policy for speedy disposal of long pending cases in the state. Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra suggested to organise the advocate panchayat.