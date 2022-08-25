Employment and self-employment is priority of state government – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the process of development of 17 clusters to be launched under the schemes of the Central and State Governments in the state should be started in a month. Employment and self-employment is the priority of the state government. Large-scale employment opportunities are created in pharma, furniture, readymade garments, food-processing and toy manufacturing. Complete the work of these clusters on top priority. The process of construction of industrial parks should also be accelerated. Along with this, a system should be ensured to provide a convenient environment and necessary incentives to the youths to connect them with micro, small and medium enterprises for self-employment, not only employment. Complete the portal upgradation work to transfer the grant amount directly to the beneficiary’s account online under self-employment schemes. All district collectors should connect more and more youths with the Employment Day to be held every month.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the review meeting of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Mantralaya. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and departmental officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the purchase of government departments, priority should be given to the materials manufactured in the state without compromising on the quality. This will encourage the industries of the state. There is a better ecosystem for startups in the state, there is ample potential for startups related to food processing and agriculture. In this area, work should be speeded up with mutual coordination among various departments.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it should be ensured that youth do not face any problem in taking benefits of schemes like Mukhyamantri Udyami Kranti Yojana, MSME Protsahan Yojana and assistance on investment in Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy.

It was informed that an MoU has been signed with Walmart to link the manufactured material with the e-commerce companies under the “One District – One Product” plan. Talks are also on with Hemledge, First Cry etc.