Three helicopters to save common people from excessive rain and floods in Chambal region

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the current situation of rainfall in the state, floods in Chambal basin and relief works in detail from Vallabh Bhawan State Situation Room this afternoon. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also went to take stock of the conditions amidst excessive rainfall in Chambal region on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan requested the affected citizens of these districts through video conference that to remain alert and assured them that the government stands with them. Life is important. He told them to support in the administration’s insistence and effort to go to highlands. He said that 3 helicopters have also been arranged to rescue the common man.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about coordination in flood relief works from Commissioner Gwalior. Shri Chouhan reviewed the present situation of excessive rainfall, floods in Chambal basin and rise in water level due to back water of Yamuna river and flood situation in some rural areas due to this besides the relief work being carried out. It was informed in the meeting that disaster teams are engaged in rescue work in the affected areas. The members of the disaster team are working incessantly for the public.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to ensure arrangement of food and drinking water for the affected. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held talks with the three collectors of Chambal division. He sought detailed information from Sheopur Collector Shri Shivam Verma, Bhind Collector Shri Shailendra Chouhan and Morena Collector Shri Kartikeya.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan started discussions with the three collectors of Chambal division. He discussed about the water level of Chambal river. Morena Collector informed that the water level of Chambal river has been increasing constantly, but in view of the situation, proper arrangements have been made.

Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura and concerned officers were present in the Vallabh Bhawan Situation Room.

Major instructions of CM Shri Chouhan