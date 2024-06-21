Women & Child Development Ministry Leads Webinar on Criminal Law Changes with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), launched two national-level webinars, first of which was conducted today on June, to discuss the provisions of recently enacted criminal laws: “Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita”, “Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita”, and “Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam”. Features related to the protection, welfare, safety and security of women and children were specially discussed

The first webinar, conducted today in Hindi, featured opening addresses by the Secretaries of MWCD, MoPR, and MoRD, followed by comprehensive sessions outlining the key provisions of the new laws by experts from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). MWCD specialists further delved into the positive implications of these laws for women and children.

The event witnessed overwhelming participation of nearly 40 lakh stakeholders nationwide, including elected women representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions, women’s self-help groups, and diverse stakeholders from MWCD, MoRD, and MoPR.

A second webinar in English is scheduled for 25th June 2024, ensuring further dissemination and engagement across broader sections of society. The passing of these reformative laws is part of broader vision of the Hon’ble PM to strengthen the legal framework for empowering women and children in India.