Ministry of Women and Child Development Participates in the 10th International Day of Yoga at NIPCCD, New Delhi

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) joined the global celebrations for the 10th International Day of Yoga at the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) in New Delhi today. The event was marked by full enthusiasm and zeal, promoting physical and emotional well-being among the participants.

The occasion was graced by the Minister of State, MWCD, Smt. Savitri Thakur, who not only attended but also actively participated in the yoga session. Her involvement underscored the importance of yoga in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Secretary, MWCD, Shri Anil Malik, along with officials and staff members from the Ministry also took part in the session, demonstrating a collective commitment to the cause.

Organized within the serene campus of NIPCCD, the session aimed to reinforce the message of “Yoga for Self and Society.” This theme highlights the dual benefits of yoga, emphasizing how personal well-being contributes to the betterment of the community.

The event concluded successfully, with participants leaving inspired to adopt yoga as a regular practice in their lives. The Ministry of Women and Child Development remains dedicated to advocating for the well-being of women and children through such impactful initiatives.