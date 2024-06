Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram led the celebrations of 10th International Yoga Day (IYD) – themed ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ – at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela today. On the occasion, the Minister participated in the Yoga sessions and encouraged everyone to embrace the power of yoga to achieve physical well-being, mental peace and spiritual growth.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri D.D. Uikey participated in the IYD event in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, today. In a post on ‘X’, he stated that the work of yoga is to unite and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked to unite the entire world through Yoga.

Celebrating the IYD 2024, senior officials/staff of the Ministry participated enthusiastically in the Yoga sessions in New Delhi today.