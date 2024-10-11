Niranjan Pradhan, Ex-MLA of Polsara, Dies at 65

Former Polsara MLA and BJP leader Niranjan Pradhan passed away on Thursday night in Bhubaneswar at the age of 65, after a prolonged illness. His death has prompted mourning among Odisha’s political leaders.

Niranjan was elected as an MLA in 2004 and 2009 as a BJD candidate, winning from the Kodala and Polsara assembly constituencies, respectively. In 2019, after not receiving a ticket from BJD, he left the party to join BJP. He began his political career in 1979.

His body will be placed in the Odisha Assembly today for last respects from party leaders and ministers. Born in Ghodapalana village, he is survived by his family, who are deeply saddened by his passing.