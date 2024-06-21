Gajendra Singh Sekhawat leads International Day of Yoga at Qutub Minar, New Delhi

Shri Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Minister of Tourism & Culture participated at mass Yoga Session at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutub Minar Complex, New Delhi today on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. The event was organized by Ministry of Tourism. The theme for IDY this year is “Yoga for Self and Society / योग – स्वयं और समाज के लिए ”.

Shri Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, addressed participants and media regarding the importance of Yoga in day to day life of individual and society as whole.

Smt. V. Vidyavathi, Secretary (Tourism), and other senior officials of the Ministry of Tourism were also present during the event. The event was organized successfully in a grand manner in coordination with various agencies.

Shri Gopal Rishi, Yoga Expert and his team demonstrated practical session of Yoga and about different aspects and significance of Yoga.

On this occasion, stakeholders from the travel trade and tourism industry, students from Yuva Tourism Clubs, specially abled children and officials from Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and locals participated in Yoga Session.

In addition, the Yoga Sessions were also organized at various prominent tourist destinations in the Northern Region viz. Agra, Varanasi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur & Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Chamkaur Sahib in Punjab, Forest Research Institute & Doon Sanskriti School (Tribal) at Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.