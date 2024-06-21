Giriraj Singh participates in 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at National Crafts Museum

On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, the Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh participated in a yoga session organized at National Crafts Museum here today.

The enthusiastic participation of Secretary Textiles, Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Additional Secretary, Sr. Director (Crafts Museum) and other senior officials of the Ministry was also there at this event.

Shri Giriraj Singh said that “Yoga is gift to the World from India which is deep rooted from the ancient Indian culture making the vision of India as Viswa-Guru”. He credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for promoting yoga on the global stage and establishing International Yoga Day on June 21.

Shri Singh highlighted the efforts of revered saint Maharishi Patanjali who actively promote yoga worldwide. The Minister urged citizens to personally integrate yoga into their lifestyles, stressing on its role in fostering physical well-being and to practice Yoga everyday by adults, children and young generations.

The Union Minister also visited National Crafts Museum and interacted with Aritsans presented there and also give his valuable suggestions for enhancing the beauty of Crafts Museum