Varindera Constructions Limited Files DRHP With SEBI For Up To Rs.1200 Crore IPO

Varindera Constructions Limited (“The Company”, “VCL”), an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company with experience in construction of buildings projects including residential units, commercial complex, office, railway stations, hospitals, high court and library as well as undertaking infrastructure projects such as metro depot, aircraft hangar and roads has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”).

The Company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares (face value ₹1 each) through initial public offerings aggregating up to ₹12000 million [₹1200 Crore]. (The “Issue Size”)

The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹9000 million ₹900 crore] (The “Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders aggregating up to ₹3000 million [₹300 Crore] (The “Offer for Sale”).

The Equity Shares that will be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). (The “Listing Details”)

ICICI Securities Limited, Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue. (The “BRLMs”)