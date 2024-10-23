Cyclone Dana Alert: Indian Coast Guard Mobilizes Preventive Actions Along West Bengal and Odisha Shorelines

As Cyclone Dana is forecast to make landfall on October 24-25, 2024 along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Region (North-East) has implemented a series of preventive measures to safeguard lives and property at sea. The ICG has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for dealing with any emergency arising from the cyclone’s impact.

ICG has tasked ships, aircraft and Remote Operating Stations at West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners. These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter.

The ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea. Additionally, ICG personnel are working in coordination with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

Fishing communities along the coastline have been informed through various channels, including village heads, to avoid venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes. The ICG is on high alert, with its dedicated disaster relief teams and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue & relief operations.