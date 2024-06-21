Ministry of Women and Child Development Launches 100-Days Special Awareness Campaign on Women Empowerment

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) organized the “National Workshop on SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women – Launch of the 100-Days Special Awareness Campaign” at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi today. The event was chaired by the Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, alongside Secretary Shri. Anil Malik.

The workshop marks the commencement of a nationwide 100-days awareness campaign focused on women-centric issues, scheduled from 21st June to 4th October 2024. This campaign aims to amplify awareness and outreach on women empowerment, encompassing enrolment drives and educational sessions nationwide.

During the inauguration, Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur highlighted the significance of empowering women through effective implementation of various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Poshan Abhiyaan, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). Secretary, MWCD, Shri Anil Malik introduced the campaign, highlighting its pivotal role in advancing women-led development aligned with the national vision.

The one-day workshop featured sessions on legal provisions, communication strategies, and counselling techniques for grassroots functionaries of SANKALP: HEWs which are operational in 693 districts across India. These initiatives aim to ensure last-mile delivery of services and enhance women’s participation in developmental schemes.

The Ministry, through this 100 day’s program, reaffirms its commitment to fostering women’s empowerment across sectors such as education, health, livelihood, and social security.