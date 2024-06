Puri: Snana Yatra, the ceremonial bath of Lord Jagannath & His siblings to be held today at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. ‘Pahandi Bije’ of the Holy Trinity: Lord Jagannath being taken to ‘Snana Bedi’ (bathing altar) in a ceremonial procession- ‘Dhadi Pahandi’ On the occasion of Deva Snana Purnima, thousands of devotees visited Puri to witness the ‘snana yatra’ of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.