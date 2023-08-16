“We went 500 ft inside the mines to shoot scenes for The Jengaburu Curse,” says Faria Abdullah

Bhubaneswar: Filmmakers always strive for authenticity in their work, whether in costume, make-up, language, or even the locations they shoot at. Be it a real location or not, the audience is able to connect with the show, the story, and the characters when the locations/background are relevant. Sony LIV’s upcoming show The Jengaburu Curse perfectly illustrates how complying with authenticity and real locations creates an impact.

While talking about her shooting experience, Faria Abdullah, who portrays the character of Priyambada Das said, “We have shot at real locations, be it the airport or the market. The Jengaburu team has really put in efforts to hold on to the authenticity of the locations.”

Adding further she said, “I remember shooting in a buzzing market and the team constantly instructing people to not look in the camera and look elsewhere. The most exciting yet thrilling part of the shoot was to shoot in the real mines. We went 500 ft deeper inside the mines to shoot some scenes. We had to wear helmets and boots; the oxygen level dropped as we went deeper inside the mine. We were scared but the experience was surreal!”

Produced by Studio Next, The Jengaburu Curse is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. Written by Mayank Tewari, Paulo Perez serves as the DOP on the series. Alokananda Dasgupta and Durga Prasad Mohapatra serve as music directors and production designers respectively. Edited by Jabeen Merchant, the series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.