Pankaj Tripathi gives a shout out to Amazon miniTVs Yeh Meri Family S3, urges fans to watch the series

Mumbai : Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is all set to premiere the much awaited third season of its family drama – TVF’s Yeh Meri Family. The series has sparked fervent excitement and anticipation among the audience, who are eager to embark on another nostalgic journey with the beloved Awasthi family. In the midst of this anticipation, renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi has given a shoutout to Yeh Meri Family Season 3, adding to the excitement surrounding the series. The actor who is known for his acclaimed performances in the entertainment industry, expressed his enthusiasm for the series while extending his warm wishes to its cast and crew.

Rajesh Kumar who portrays the role of Sanjay Awasthi took to his social media handle to share a video featuring himself and Pankaj Tripathi, wherein the famous actor expressed his best wishes for the success of Yeh Meri Family S3. Set in the spring of 1995, the third season will delve deeper into the lives of Awasthi Family as they navigate through the ups and downs of life. Led by the talented cast including Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar, the third season promises to be a delightful blend of nostalgia, humor, and heartfelt moments. Exploring the complexities of family dynamics and coming-of-age experiences, the news season invites viewers to once again laugh, cry, and reminisce along with the Awasthi family.

The new season of Yeh Meri Family is highly anticipated by the audience and will premiere on 4th April 2024, on Amazon miniTV exclusively for free, accessible with the click of a button on Amazon’s shopping app, Playstore, and Fire TV.