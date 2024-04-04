SWAKALPA SAHAJOGA II brought Together 100 Nano Entrepreneurs and Ecosystem Players under One Roof

Bhubaneswar : SWAKALPA SAHAJOGA II, held at World Skill Center (WSC), Bhubaneswar, brought together 100 nano entrepreneurs, mentors, partners, and industry experts, marking the culmination of six months of dedicated mentorship through the Swakalpa program.

Organized by Palladium India, the lead implementation partner for Swakalpa, the event featured dignitaries including Alka Misra, Chairperson, OSDA & CEO, WSC, Pinaki Patnaik, COO, WSC, Prajakt Raut, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Caret Capital, Vijaya Krishnappa, Co-founder, Kosha, Subhadeep Saha, Zonal Manager, Meesho, Richa Pramod Khuswa, Senior BM, United India Insurance, Dr Lopamudra Priyadarshini, Assistant Vice President, Hindalco Industries Limited, Prasanta Biswal, Head CSR & Corporate Relations, JSW Odisha, Bibhu Prasad Sahoo, MD, Pink Water & Chairman Govt – ITI, Puri, Biswaprakash Rout, Sales Manager BharatPe, Shyama Jha, Founder, Millets Magic Foundation, and Debika Mukherjee, Founder, Divavi Enterprises.

Swakalpa is a Self-employment & Entrepreneurship Skill Development Program supporting nano entrepreneurs through training, mentorship, credit linkage, and marketing assistance. SWAKALPA SAHAJOGA II aims to elevate nano businesses by providing tools, knowledge, and connections. The event emphasized collaboration, innovation, and empowerment in nano-business development.

The highlight of the event was the launch of Swakalpa Suraksha initiative with United India Insurance Company, aimed at providing insurance support for nano businesses to mitigate risks and secure their future. Richa Pramod Kushwa, Senior BM, United India Insurance, explained how this insurance can protect businesses from various risks like fire, natural calamities, burglary, and personal accidents, enhancing their resilience in adversity.

Furthermore, the Swakalpa Bandhu Platform was launched to provide mentorship from industry experts to accelerate the growth of nano businesses. Mentees can access insights and expertise to avoid pitfalls, make informed decisions, and capitalize on growth opportunities. This mentorship fosters a supportive environment for learning, growth, and skill development essential for entrepreneurial success.

Kosha, DIVAVI Enterprises, Gaon ka Bazar, Millet Magic Foundation, ONDC, and BharatPe to enhance Swakalpa entrepreneurs access to credit, online marketing, digital transactions, and technology. Interactive sessions were conducted with nano entrepreneurs, offering new opportunities and strategies for scaling.

On the occasion Sandeep Lanjewar, Director, Palladium added that “Our initiative is to connect over 100 nano-entrepreneurs with seasoned mentors and esteemed partners is pivotal for their business growth. Leveraging the expertise of these mentors and partners empowers mentees to confidently tackle challenges and seize opportunities. Our unwavering commitment to support these mentees is evident through platforms like SWAKALPA Bandhu and SWAKALPA Suraksha. These platforms not only offer vital insurance support but also facilitate invaluable connections with the right mentors. Together, we are forging a pathway towards sustainable growth and prosperity for all.”

Swakalpa is a self-employment training and entrepreneurship development program, supported by the Odisha Skill Development Authority, World Skill Center, Asian Development Bank, and implemented by Palladium. It aims to train 10,000 youths in self-employment and establish 1,000 micro-businesses in Odisha, with a focus on ensuring 25% female participation. The program fosters economic growth by providing entrepreneurs with resources and connections.