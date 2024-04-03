Actor Sonam Kapoor unveiled ‘Jungle Jugalbandi’ a music book  by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

Mumbai – Actor and Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor launched a music book for children titled ‘Jungle Jugalbandi’ by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space.

The evening commenced with a special performance by the Vishala and Kamakshi’s students of The Sound Space. They sang the title song of the book. This was followed by the unveiling of the book by Sonam Kapoor who began her address by expressing the importance of music and its influence in the overall development of a child.

Sonam also added: I’m truly honoured to be part of this wonderful event and book launch. As a parent, I’ve witnessed firsthand the beautiful impact music has had on my child’s growth and development. Vishala and Kamakshi’s dedication to fostering a love for music and cultural understanding among children at The Sound Space is truly commendable.”

Reflecting on the event, Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, musicians and founders of The Sound Space expressed, “We’ve always aspired to expand the horizons of Indian classical music, which inspired the founding of The Sound Space. ‘Jungle Jugalbandi’ is our way of showing our love for Indian classical music and how important it is for the cognitive and emotional development of young learners.”