Motorola launches its highly anticipated edge 50 pro in India with the World’s first True Colour Camera and Display – validated by Pantone, disruptive AI features powered by moto AI, 125W wired & 50W wireless Charging, IP68 Underwater protection and more starting at just Rs. 27,999*

Mumbai : Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today hosted the global first launch in India for its new premium smartphone – the motorola edge 50 Pro, the latest addition to its edge franchise. This smartphone is a quintessence of intelligence meeting art and is set to disrupt the premium smartphone segment. This smartphone features the World’s 1st and only AI Powered Pro-Grade Camera with True colors and vast range of human skin tones validated by Pantone1 and also the World’s 1st and only True Color Display on a smartphone, validated by Pantone. The motorola edge 50 Pro further boasts a beautifully crafted harmonious design and comes in the World’s 1st Handmade design in Moonlight Pearl Finish, handcrafted in Italy at its back. Additionally, it also features a powerful Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor offering generative AI features and other disruptive features such as a blazing fast 125W TurboPower™ charging, 50W wireless charging, IP682 underwater protection and up to 12GB RAM with a 256GB Storage.

Equipped with the World’s 1st AI Powered Pro-Grade Camera with true color output validated by Pantone, the motorola edge 50 Pro is loaded with advancements that turn everyday moments into beautifully captured memories. The camera meets Pantone’s evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. Furthermore, Pantone SkinTone™ Validated assures the camera captures results representing the vast spectrum of human skin tones.

The advanced camera system of the motorola edge 50 Pro utilizes the power of moto ai to deliver phenomenal performance enhancements in both photos and video. The new AI Photo Enhancement Engine makes it effortless to capture perfect photos with every shot. No professional expertise required, it uses AI to simultaneously apply settings from multiple shooting modes into one to deliver peak quality. The engine uses AI to finetune the image for optimal detail, clarity, highlights, shadows, color, and bokeh.

When users want to capture all aspects of life in motion, a suite of new features makes it easier than ever. These features include:

AI Adaptive Stabilization that uses AI to determine the speed of movement while filming, and dynamically adjusts the stabilization level for the best results.

that uses AI to determine the speed of movement while filming, and dynamically adjusts the stabilization level for the best results. Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking that provides sharp, clear videos by using AI to keep the subject in focus even as it moves through the frame.

that provides sharp, clear videos by using AI to keep the subject in focus even as it moves through the frame. Action Shot which automatically increases and adjusts your shutter speed based on different lighting conditions. Using AI, the camera improves the details when light levels are poor and noise is high.

Plus, with the motorola edge 50 pro, Motorola is introducing the Style Sync feature, that uses generative AI to produce a set of four wallpaper options based on the user’s outfit, so they can tailor their phones with their personal style. Users can choose among different options and apply it directly to their wallpaper.

Loaded with exceptional features, its 50MP main camera with f/1.4, the widest aperture available in a smartphone, lets in 64% more light for better low-light performance and natural soft-focus backgrounds. The camera system also features instant all-pixel focus with 32x more focusing pixels for faster, more accurate performance in any condition, and OIS eliminates unwanted shakes for crystal clear photos. The motorola edge 50 Pro captures over a billion shades of color along with rich, vibrant details owing to its 4K HDR10+ recording capabilities. The rear camera also features a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision sensor and 10MP telephoto camera with OIS featuring 3X optical and 30X hybrid zoom for capturing a wide range of scenes with precision and clarity. Moreover, the front camera also comes with a 50MP sensor which is the segment’s highest resolutions in its class, coupled with Quad Pixel technology which combines every four pixels into one for exceptional results.

The motorola edge 50 Pro comes with a nearly borderless 6.7″ 1.5K Super HD (1220p) pOLED display that produces vibrant pictures with sharper detail and less pixelation, delivering 13% better resolution than the previous generation. It is the world’s 1st and only True Colour – Pantone Validated display on a smartphone, where users can confidently view color and skin tone in the way the content creator intended. The incredible display also features an unbelievably fast 144Hz refresh rate which adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen. Users can also experience faster responsiveness with a low latency 360Hz touch rate. All this with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The motorola edge 50 Pro also flaunts a curved, endless edge display that’s virtually free from bezels and is thoughtfully crafted with a sense of harmony.

Its symmetrical curves flow through every element of the design and perfectly fit the contours of the hand, providing an impeccable in-hand feel. The smartphone comes in various colour options and two finishes. A soft, natural-feeling vegan leather finish in two colour options: Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty and World’s 1st Handmade design in Moonlight Pearl Finish. The motorola edge 50 Pro is engineered to last with a precision-cut aluminum frame, durable glass, and IP68 underwater protection, which makes the device stunning yet durable.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said “We are thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated motorola edge 50 Pro, marking its global first launch in India. Motorola remains committed to meaningful innovation that extends beyond hardware advancements, as we strive to integrate AI technology with unique design elements. With the motorola edge 50 Pro, we are introducing native AI features – powered by moto AI along with the World’s first Pantone validated display and camera to capture and view content exactly as consumers see it with their own eyes. These innovations are poised to set new industry benchmarks, inspiring creativity and empowering users to unleash their full potential like never before. Aligned with our mission to democratize technology by offering exceptional features at competitive prices, we’re eager to continue redefining the smartphone experience.”

The massive 4500mAh battery comfortably provides power for days and fuels up quickly with a blazing-fast 125W TurboPower™ charging, the fastest TurboPower™ charging ever. The device also features TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging, the highest in its segment, which eliminates the hassle of cords and cables. Furthermore, the motorola edge 50 Pro also supports 10W wireless power sharing to the ecosystem.

Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Pro disrupts performance benchmarks in its segment, powered with a Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Processor. Its accelerated Kyro CPU provides speeds up to 2.63GHz for faster multitasking and improved efficiency. Along with 15% better CPU performance, 50% better GPU performance, and 20% more power savings5. Users can also enjoy faster connections with support for Wi-Fi 6E. Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Pro runs smoothly with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage allowing for tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. RAM Boost temporarily turns available storage into virtual RAM whenever extra speed is required, for faster app responses.

The motorola edge 50 Pro is more than just an advanced phone, it also pushes the boundaries of sustainability and eco-friendly packaging and design. Along with other additional camera and software features that enhance the user’s overall smartphone experience. Its new Hello UI is more intuitive and personalized having all Moto apps in one place and also comes with latest Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Availability:

The motorola edge 50 Pro will be available in three stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variants, Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty in silicone vegan leather finish and Moon Light Pearl in Acetate finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 9th April 2024, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Flipkart will also open exclusive early access – Zero Hour sales for limited quantity of Handmade Moon Light Pearl Finish design during the live commerce on 8th April 2024, 7PM

Launch Price:

For 8GB RAM +256GB Storage variant (with 68W charger in box), : INR 31,999

For 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant (with 125W charger in box), : INR 35,999

Affordability Offers~:

Consumers can apply the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 27,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

Rs. 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value

Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 29,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 33,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

OR

Upto Rs. 2,250 Instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Cards Rs. 2,250 Instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit card and debit card – EMI transactions



Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 29,749 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 33,749 (for 12GB+256GB)

Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card – full swipe transactions



Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 29,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 33,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

Special Introductory Offer (Limited Period)

Consumers will further be able to avail a special introductory offer of additional Rs. 2,000 discount for a limited period only. This will make the effective price of the product Rs. 27,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

Additionally, consumers can also avail No Cost EMIs up to 9 months on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards– making the effective ownership cost starting at just Rs. 3,084/month.

Effective Price with all offers:

For 8GB+256GB variant (with 68W charger in box) : INR 27,999 (including Rs. 2000 Introductory + bank/exchange offer)

For 12GB+256GB variant (with 125W charger in box) : INR 31,999 (including Rs. 2000 Introductory + bank/exchange offer)

To know more about the product visit: