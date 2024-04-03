Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo Sign MoU to Boost Connectivity Between Two Key Tourism Markets

Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a codeshare partnership and mutual cooperation agreement. The agreement will enable both carriers to provide customers with more options and flexibility for seamless travels between Malaysia and India.

Through this cooperation, Malaysia Airlines will be able to strengthen its connectivity into India as the marketing carrier on IndiGo operated flights, while IndiGo customers get to explore more Southeast Asia destinations through Malaysia Airlines’ extensive network. This reciprocal arrangement will allow both carriers to provide seamless connections to their customers, besides enabling them to enjoy an integrated travel itinerary among other facilities.

Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce our proposed codeshare agreement with Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia. This partnership will not only offer seamless travel experience between India and Malaysia, but also enhance international trade opportunities by improving accessibility. This codeshare is in line with our vision to provide access to an unparalleled network, while delivering on our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, said, “With India being our largest international market, we are delighted to enter this MoU with IndiGo to further widen our reach beyond the nine hubs we currently operate within India. This collaboration underscores our ongoing commitment to providing diverse travel options and flexibility to this growing aviation market, with a primary focus on enhancing the customer journey. We look forward to fostering cultural exchange and making travel more accessible for both Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo passengers as we extend our inimitable Malaysian Hospitality to ensure a warm and welcoming experience for all our guests.”

Malaysia Airlines currently operates 71 weekly flights to nine key hubs in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Trivandrum.

