Dharamsala: Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of Fatehpur and Indora assembly segments in Kangra district today. He assessed the evacuation operations in areas flooded downstream of the Pong reservoir and reviewed other relief efforts.

During his visit to the relief camps set up at Damtal and Shekhpura, the Chief Minister interacted with the people and inquired about their well-being. He assured them of all possible assistance from the government. Expressing deep concern over the extensive damage caused to both public and private property, Chief Minister Sukhu acknowledged the loss suffered by the affected families. Many have lost their homes, and vast areas of farmland have been submerged, resulting in significant losses for the farmers. To address these issues, the Chief Minister promised a special package of relief and compensation for these areas. He emphasized that affected families would receive increased compensation.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhu directed the administration to ensure the well-being of the people sheltered in relief camps. In addition to providing free lodging and boarding, the health department has deployed medical teams to care for children, the elderly, and others in need. The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of maintaining sufficient supplies of food, essential medicines, and anti-venom.

During his interaction with the media, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that 27 Panchayats in the Indora and Fatehpur areas have been affected by waterlogging downstream of the Pong reservoir. Among them, 22 Panchayats have been severely impacted by the floods. With the assistance of the Indian Air Force, Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, police, and Home Guards personnel, nearly 1150 individuals have been successfully evacuated.

By improving the grammar and spelling, as well as enhancing the overall tone and clarity, the revised passage presents a more professional and engaging account of Chief Minister Sukhu’s actions and concerns regarding the flood-affected regions.

He stated that over the past 50 years, this has been the most devastating natural disaster that the State has experienced. He announced that financial aid of one lakh rupees would be provided for partially damaged houses, and all possible assistance would be given to rebuild their homes.

Additionally, he instructed the authorities to arrange extra classes for students who had missed their regular classes due to the calamity. The Chief Minister also assured the evacuated migrant laborers that they would receive any necessary support, including transportation back to their home states if desired.

Furthermore, he shared a meal with the individuals taking shelter at Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan Shekhpura. Criticizing the opposition’s focus on the Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, the Chief Minister emphasized that the government’s priority during the disaster was to alleviate the situation and restore normalcy. Convening the Vidhan Sabha session at this time would divert security personnel from rescue and relief operations, hindering the ongoing efforts.

During the event, OP Katoch, President of the Kathgarh Shiv Temple Committee, presented a cheque of one lakh rupees to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Notable attendees included Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, MLAs Bhawani Singh Pathania and Malender Rajan, Vice Chairman of the State Industrial Development Corporation, Ajay Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal, and SP Police District Nurpur, Ashok Rattan.