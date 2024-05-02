Odisha: 9 workers critically injured after a blast in the furnace of a steel plant at Rugudi

Keonjhar: As many as nine workers sustained severe burns after a blast in the Induction Furnace at KJS Alluwalia Steel and Power Plant at Barpada under Loidapada GP, Barbil in Keonjhar district on Thursday afternoon.

According to the sources, the blast occurred at around 4.45 pm in Induction Furnace-1 of the steel plant injuring nine persons identified as, Raju Das (29) of Nuagaon, Assam, Devan Banklani, Bubu Das of Assam, Chhabirani Munda (23) of Ranjda village under K Balang police station of Sundergarh district, Vijay Singh of Bihar Aurangabad area, Chandan Hembram (25) of Hatinapur village of Champua police station, Suraj Bhuyan (35) of Karlda village under Rairangpur police station of Mayurbhanj district, Vijay Singh (40) of Aurangabad area of Bihar and Dankari Damakarai Bodra (22) of Jambara village of Sareikala police station of Jharkhand state.

Of the nine injured, the condition of four workers is stated to be critical and they have been shifted to Cuttack SCB MCH.

At 4:45 pm today, a sudden blast took place in the Induction Furnace – 1 of KJS Alluwalia factory causing liquid hot iron to splash on the workers injuring them critically. They were rescued and rushed to Keonjhar DHH in critical condition in a company ambulance.

Four victims with critical burns were given primary treatment in the surgery ward and shifted to Cuttack SCB MCH, informed Doctor Pradeep Kumar Naik, a senior specialist of the Department of Surgery, who treated the victims.

In the meanwhile, the Deputy Director and Assistant Director of Factory and Boiler Department reached the factory for investigation.

Notably, on January 4th, due to the explosion of Furnace-2 of this factory, the said unit was sealed by the Factory and Boiler Department.