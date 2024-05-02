Bhubaneswar: Election Commission orders transfer’ of Odisha Mission Shakti Secretary Sujata Pandian for ‘misuse of public office’.

Earlier BJP files complaint with ECI against Odisha Mission Shakti Secretary Sujata Pandian accusing the official of “misusing authority and influencing voters through SVEEP for the electoral gains of the BJD;” BJP demands that the official should be relieved from the post of Secretary and not be assigned any public dealing till the conclusion of the Parliamentary and Assembly Elections in Odisha No comments were received from the concerned Secretary and the Mission Shakti Department.