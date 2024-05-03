Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as brand ambassador for  Nautica India, to launch SS-24 campaign

Myntra Jabong Pvt. Ltd. the wholesale entity of ‘Myntra has announced acclaimed Bollywood actor and fashion icon, Ayushmann Khurrana, as the brand ambassador for renowned global lifestyle brand, Nautica in India. Khurrana will spearhead the brand’s latest Spring Summer collection campaign which will be visible across regions nationally. Nautica is known for its premium fashion-forward appeal worldwide, and offers a diverse range of categories spanning men, women, children, home and accessories. Nautica is available in physical stores and online on Myntra and Flipkart.

With Ayushmann Khurrana as the face of the campaign, Nautica aims to tap into the actor’s popularity and build deeper salience with premium fashionistas nationwide. The national award-winning actor is known for his versatility, effortless style, and impeccable fashion sense, which aligns with Nautica’s ethos perfectly. The actor’s boy-next-door image (BND) and unique ability to connect with a diverse set of consumers across geographies, make him the ideal choice to enhance the brand’s visibility further, reaching every nook and corner of the country.

The ad campaign highlights Nautica’s latest season’s collection, with Khurrana’s visual montage emphasizing the ease and style of a Nautica man. The actor confidently expresses his individuality through his fashion choices, showcasing his authenticity, staying true to himself. The campaign is being launched nationally across mediums, including, print, outdoor, social media and leading digital platforms. The Spring Summer collection is aimed at men between the ages of 22-60.

About Ad Film:

The 60 second digital ad film titled Adventure’s Spirit with Khurrana as the face of the brand showcases the new Spring collection set against the backdrop of a vibrant seascape. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen enjoying one of his adventurous escapades, finding solace in the open air, sailing carefree, socializing and enjoying the warmth of the sun. Khurrana appears truly relaxed, unwinding himself amidst the vastness of the sea, flaunting Nautica’s Spring collection all along. In his yacht, he navigates the waves, exploring both the sea and himself. Anchoring the yacht at day’s end, Khurrana savors the tranquility of his getaway, content with his journey.

Speaking on his affinity with Nautica, ace Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I’m happy to represent a legacy brand like Nautica. Its philosophy and ethos resonate deeply with me. The new summer collection is an ode to adventurous men, blending contemporary trends seamlessly into its designs. My style seamlessly syncs with Nautica, and I’m excited to bridge the gap between the brand and its audience.”

Commenting on the campaign and the association with Ayushmann Khurrana, Venu Nair, Chief of strategic partnerships and omni channel, Myntra said, “Nautica’s latest Spring-Summer campaign beautifully encapsulates the adventurous spirit of a man. In the film, Khurrana epitomizes the self-made persona synonymous with the Nautica Man. His established presence has the potential to captivate audiences nationwide and inspire them with his impeccable fashion sense. With Khurrana on board, we are confident Nautica’s brand presence will augment further, connecting with the brand’s target audience, which coincides with the actor’s dedicated fan base.”